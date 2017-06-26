Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
Sir, - You may be interested in this photograph of the magnificent field of poppies along Fawley Lane, Middle Assendon, which I took on Friday. – Yours faithfully,
Clive Williams
Middle Assendon
26 June 2017
More News:
Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Band celebrates 40th anniversary with outdoor concert
HUNDREDS of people attended a 40th anniversary ... [more]
Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes and
MORE than 1,000 people attended the summer fair ... [more]
POLL: Have your say