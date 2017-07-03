Monday, 03 July 2017

Geraniums lured by lamplight

Sir, — I saw this one evening recently and thought the lantern lighting the cranesbill (geraniums, if you prefer) surrounding it was quite interesting.

I did not arrange the flowers, they just happened to grow like that. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

