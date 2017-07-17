Selfish dog owners turn to vandalism

Sir, — Signage on Maidensgrove Commons has been defaced.

The white portion of the sign requesting that dog owners/walkers do not let their dogs foul has been scribbled out using indelible ink pen.

Most dog owners using the Commons are responsible but clearly these believe it is their right to let their dog(s) defecate in this beautiful area that many people enjoy.

Selfish, inconsiderate, it is in fact they that are turning it into an “urban park”. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Williams