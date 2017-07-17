Weird sight in my vegetable garden

Sir, — More from my vegetable plot.

There was the strangest sight on a small plum tree where some sort of spider has created a dense web and for some reason there were about a dozen worm-like caterpillars caught and wriggling, plus flies hovering nearby. It was quite strange. I wonder what they are and why would caterpillars climb a plum tree to be caught in a spider’s web? — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woosley

Binfield Heath