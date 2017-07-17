Weird sight in my vegetable garden

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
Sir, — More from my vegetable plot.
There was the strangest sight on a small plum tree where some sort of spider has created a dense web and for some reason there were about a dozen worm-like caterpillars caught and wriggling, plus flies hovering nearby. It was quite strange. I wonder what they are and why would caterpillars climb a plum tree to be caught in a spider’s web? — Yours faithfully,
Peter Woosley
Binfield Heath
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say