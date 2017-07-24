Monday, 24 July 2017

Our building is not a rubbish dump

Sir, — I am very concerned that a rubbish bin and a box has been dropped outside our building on the corner of Reading Road and Hamilton Avenue during Sunday night.

The address label on the box has been partly removed. We will investigate the contents of the bin, and should we find details on the culprit in there, the rubbish will be returned to them. — Yours faithfully,

Bernd Altenburg

Hamilton Avenue

