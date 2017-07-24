Shady character in Cookley Woods

Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
Sir, — Here is an image taken in Cookley Woods. It was of sunlight and shadows on a tree trunk, but I can see a rather disturbing face with a beady eye.
Maybe I should get my eyes tested, or take more liquid with the medication. If you also can see it, you do need a holiday! — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
24 July 2017
