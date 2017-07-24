Monday, 24 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shady character in Cookley Woods

Shady character in Cookley Woods

Sir, — Here is an image taken in Cookley Woods. It was of sunlight and shadows on a tree trunk, but I can see a rather disturbing face with a beady eye.

Maybe I should get my eyes tested, or take more liquid with the medication. If you also can see it, you do need a holiday! — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33