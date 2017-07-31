Moth would be scary if it was much bigger

Sir, — I would like to thank you for including my photograph of what I thought was a rather scary image on a tree trunk in Cookley Woods (Standard, July 21).

I hope that other readers also found it of interest. One comment I received was that it looked like a sloth.

To continue this strange image theme, I took this photograph of an unusual view of a yellow tail moth.

Maybe it is a good thing that it is only about 2cm long and not 2m as, then it would be really fearsome.

I wonder what the translucent trail emanating from the lower end of it can be? — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme