Moth would be scary if it was much bigger

Monday, 31 July 2017
Sir, — I would like to thank you for including my photograph of what I thought was a rather scary image on a tree trunk in Cookley Woods (Standard, July 21).
I hope that other readers also found it of interest. One comment I received was that it looked like a sloth.
To continue this strange image theme, I took this photograph of an unusual view of a yellow tail moth.
Maybe it is a good thing that it is only about 2cm long and not 2m as, then it would be really fearsome.
I wonder what the translucent trail emanating from the lower end of it can be? — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
31 July 2017
