Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Moth would be scary if it was much bigger

Moth would be scary if it was much bigger

Sir, — I would like to thank you for including my photograph of what I thought was a rather scary image on a tree trunk in Cookley Woods (Standard, July 21).

I hope that other readers also found it of interest. One comment I received was that it looked like a sloth.

To continue this strange image theme, I took this photograph of an unusual view of a yellow tail moth.

Maybe it is a good thing that it is only about 2cm long and not 2m as, then it would be really fearsome.

I wonder what the translucent trail emanating from the lower end of it can be? — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33