Monday, 31 July 2017

We saw the evidence of more swans

Sir, — With your article on swan upping (Standard, July, 21), it was quite a
co-incidence that I was going to send in this photograph taken by my grandson.

After lunch at the Waterfront Café in Benson, we walked with friends along the river to Wallingford and spotted this family of swans with seven cygnets.

It was wonderful to see so many young birds had all survived. In fact, I have never seen such a large group. Your article confirming swan numbers are on the increase was therefore very heartening.

Unfortunately, one of these cygnets proved camera shy but there definitely were seven. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Jackson

Ipsden

