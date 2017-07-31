Cinderella did go to the ball!

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
Monday, 31 July 2017
Sir, — On an early morning bike ride, I found these shoes on the towpath.
Looking at the height of the heel, it’s not surprising someone abandoned them! — Yours faithfully,
Victoria Trainer
Henley
31 July 2017
