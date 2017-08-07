Monday, 07 August 2017

Cat doesn't like being photographed

Sir, — Should the Henley Standard take leave of its corporate senses and agree to publish this photograph, it is on the promise that it will bring to an end the theme of “strange images” I have taken and had published recently.

The editor has agreed to allow this to be shown on the understanding that I will sign an affidavit to cease taking any more in the same vein. So, I hope readers will find this one of interest. It is of a rather scary cat which frequents the garden of someone known to me.

They assure me it is friendly but I think the look it is giving me is far from this, or maybe it hates being photographed. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

