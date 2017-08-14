Not quite so lovely

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Monday, 14 August 2017
Sir, — I wrote to you three weeks ago about fly-tipping in Henley and you kindly published the letter with a photograph.
Since then some nice people have piled some more of their rubbish on to this.
If we leave it long enough I can see the whole footpath lined with this. Lovely Henley! — Yours faithfully,
Bernd Altenburg
Hamilton Avenue, Henley
14 August 2017
