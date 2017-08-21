How can anyone do this? I despair

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
Sir, — I was out enjoying a walk on a pleasant day in the general Binfield Heath area on Sunday and found this mess in Gravel Road. I simply despair! — Yours faithfully,
Vincent Ruane
Grove Road, Emmer Green
21 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say