Another kind of moth but still scary

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
Sir, — In the letters pages of a recent edition, you kindly included a photograph of a yellow tail moth, which I thought looked rather scary.
I therefore trust that readers will not find the attached photograph is in the same vein as it is of a tiger moth.
However, in this case it is the one constructed by De Havilland and was being put through its paces in aerial acrobatics courtesy of RAF Benson at the weekend.
It is possible, of course, that the thought of being in the co-pilot’s seat could be rather disquieting to some readers. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
21 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say