Woodpecker's breakfast in pear tree

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
Sir, — Here’s a woodpecker having breakfast from the fruit and fat balls hanging from a pear tree in my garden — Yours faithfully,
Peter Woolsey
Binfield Heath
28 August 2017
More News:
Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Families come together at village's third annual fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun ... [more]
POLL: Have your say