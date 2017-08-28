Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

More of your photographs capturing nature in late summer

More of your photographs capturing nature in late summer

TextSir.

Earlier this week I was fortunate to be able to play Host to a Quarrel of Sparrows, (apologies for the intended pun). On that occasion, I was too late, or unable to remember how to set up the ancient Devere 5”x4” plate camera on its tripod in order to record the scene. However, being an infernal (sic) optimist, I was hopeful to be treated to the possibility of another visit the following day and was not disappointed. This time, it became quite obvious they were not going to be camera-shy and proceeded to enjoy their visit in order to have their daily ablutions by engaging in an energetic communal shower, quite rightly using the bird-bath in our back garden. Later, when looking at the photograph I did notice that the one on the extreme left hand side is looking rather disapprovingly at the antics of its siblings, or maybe it is disgruntled that the photographer did not get it in sharp focus.

Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33