Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Inspired by this summer symphony

Inspired by this summer symphony

Sir, — I’ve been enjoying walking through the fields off Blounts Court Road in Sonning Common these last few months and there has been the most wonderful array of wild flowers!

On the right of one field was the familiar sunshine yellow of the oil seed rape but the other side has been left uncultivated this year.

Though there was self-seeded rape on this wild side, there was also a wonderful collection of poppies, cornflowers, wild geraniums, campanula, wild lobelia, gorgeous grasses and many other species. In fact, it was a real summer symphony of flora!

The inspiration for this piece was undoubtedly a wild one. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

Sonning Common

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33