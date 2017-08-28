Inspired by this summer symphony

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
Monday, 28 August 2017
Sir, — I’ve been enjoying walking through the fields off Blounts Court Road in Sonning Common these last few months and there has been the most wonderful array of wild flowers!
On the right of one field was the familiar sunshine yellow of the oil seed rape but the other side has been left uncultivated this year.
Though there was self-seeded rape on this wild side, there was also a wonderful collection of poppies, cornflowers, wild geraniums, campanula, wild lobelia, gorgeous grasses and many other species. In fact, it was a real summer symphony of flora!
The inspiration for this piece was undoubtedly a wild one. — Yours faithfully,
Sarah Pye
Sonning Common
28 August 2017
