Admiring weeds while waiting for train

Monday, 28 August 2017
Sir, — While waiting at Twyford station for a London train, I couldn’t help but notice the weed-filled planters on the platform.
This is quite a contrast with the flower-filled planting at Shiplake station. What has happened to stations in bloom? — Yours faithfully,
Ron White
Milton Cose, Henley
28 August 2017
