How granddaughter brought me luck

Sir, — My granddaughter Layla arrived on Thursday last week, a day earlier than I had expected. I had planned to prepare all my 59 entries for the Binfield Heath Flower Show. Instead, I was teaching her to ride her bike… all over my begonias!

But Layla always comes first, so it was only on Friday night from 8pm until I was too tired and the following day from 6am that I tried to prepare for as many different flower and vegetable and the photographic classes as possible, knowing I could only physically manage to complete a few: the main thing is to participate.

However, I’d also told people at Binfield Heath Chapel to help themselves to my plums and hand them out at the show.

They did this… before I had selected the plums I needed for the show, so this year I only came second with my plums and also second with my raspberries. I tried to focus on all the fruit and vegetable entries and ignore the flower categories.

Last year I won the rose cup and shared the photographic cup but this year I did not have time to prepare my roses so only came second because, for me, Layla comes first.

Nevertheless, I did my best to set out as much as possible. The result was a lot of second prizes and one or two first prizes.

On Saturday afternoon at 5pm, as Layla was tired, we collected my different entries and I was about to leave during the prizegiving when I heard my name… and rushed back into the main tent. I could not understand why or what was happening.

I had won the Fred Denton Cup, the one I have really wanted to win since I started growing vegetables in Binfield Heath more than years ago. I really rated Fred as a nice helpful guy. I was astounded and totally delighted. There is a God in the heavens and all is well. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath

Sir, — We went to the Binfield Heath Flower Show with my mum last weekend.

We followed the signs for disabled parking and got out her disabled badge but were dismissed in a very offhand manner, being told there was no room and asked to park in the other car park, which we did.

My mum uses a rollator to walk, so the terrain from the car park, a field with furrows, was not ideal but we managed to get her to the show.

Although it was not a long walk for a fit and healthy person, for someone who is in their Eighties with leg ulcers which make her legs very sore, it was a long way. Once we arrived she needed a sit down and was unable to look around much.

If there was no space to park we would have been happy to have been offered the option to drop her off closer to the show, then one of us could stayed with her as she also has dementia and the other could have gone to park.

Unfortunately, not everyone thinks this way and certainly not the organisers of the Binfield Heath Flower Show. She has a disabled badge for a reason!

Dog owners seemed to be able to get parking close by so if my mum had been a Labrador being entered into the waggiest tail competition would she have been able to park closer? — Yours faithfully,

Jane Rigby

Catslip

Show secretary Charles Foster responds: “Obviously we want people who need disabled access to be able to attend the show and we can only apologise that this happened. For some reason there seems to have been a problem with the number of cars on the showground this year.

“We will be looking at how this can be improved in future to try to ensure that those with disabled parking badges can park on the ground or, as Mrs Rigby says, at least be able to drop off.”