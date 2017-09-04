Holiday bonus

Monday, 04 September 2017

Sir, — I thought I’d send you this in the spirit of the bank holiday after taking part in the Doggy Day event at Rosehill Equestrian Centre.

This is my dog Monty (after winning his section) and our new addition.

We saved this plastic cow from our local farm shop at Sheeplands garden centre in an auction at the weekend.

My mum is planning to put it in her Pilates studio. — Yours faithfully,

Ella Richardson

Sonning

