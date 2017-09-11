Stunning display of church flowers

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want "unsightly" gantries to be
Monday, 11 September 2017
Sir, — We went to the open gardens event at South Stoke and also looked into the flower festival at St Andrew’s Church.
I took this photograph of a floral display in a window recess entitled “Tea Time”. I thought it looked quite stunning with the stained glass window complementing it. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
11 September 2017
