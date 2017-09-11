Is this your child's cuddly toy bunny?

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
Monday, 11 September 2017
Sir, — Would you consider putting this little lost soul’s picture in the paper?
I found her in Henley two weeks ago and I am sure some little girl is missing her.
I have tried all the relevant Facebook groups but with no luck. I would love to reunite bunny with the owner!
If you recognise her, please contact the Henley Standard who will put you in touch with me. — Yours faithfully,
Lesley Spiers
Henley
11 September 2017
