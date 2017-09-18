Dancing fun on a damp afternoon

Sir, — Hurst Morris People (HuMp) demonstrated the part of Morris dancing in rural culture by performing for the crowds at the Henley Show on Saturday.

We had a great time and hope the visitors did. We persuaded many visitors to join in with some of the dances and the Fleming girls, from Bourne End, were terrific at it.

It was also a chance to tell people about our “have a go at Morris dancing” evenings at Hurst village hall on September 21 and 28 at 8pm.

On offer are fun, friendly people, easy-to-learn dances, home-made cake and a visit to the pub. Everyone is welcome and no dancing experience is necessary.

The side does Cotswold tradition dances, the ones with hankies and sticks.

For more information, call Sue Corcoran on 0118 932 0571, email contact@hump.org.uk or visit www.hump.org.uk — Yours faithfully,

Karen Ricketts

Squire (leader), Hurst Morris People

Sir, — I took this picture and wondered if you would like to publish it.

The colourful flag somehow represents British defiance of the elements.

It takes more than a fleeting downpour to stop proceedings at the Henley Show! — Yours faithfully,

Linda Wadley

Highfield Park, Marlow