Wartime intelligence veteran returns

Sir, — This is a 93-year-old war veteran revisiting the scene of 1944 secret intelligence work.

WAAF Betty Dominy (née Heard) worked at Danesfield House, then RAF Medmenham, interpreting secret aircraft reconnaissance photographs at a crucial period in the Second World War.

During her visit to the hotel, the staff and management made her wonderfully welcome and insisted on a complimentary afternoon tea.

Betty was thrilled and regaled us with stories of Nissen huts with 16 WAAF girls in each and some riding down to the Dog and Badger pub on someone’s crossbar of a pedal cycle and crashing into the brambles! — Yours faithfully,

Diana Zatouroff

Baronsmead, Henley