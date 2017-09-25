Monday, 25 September 2017

Rogue rider gives cyclists bad name

Sir, — Cyclists wonder why drivers dislike them. Here is an example.

There is a bicycle lane on the left and a bicycle refuge in front of my car but this man chooses to ride on the pavement and then ignore the red traffic signal. The picture was taken at the Thames Side lights in Henley at 9.14am on Saturday. — Yours faithfully,

Martin Hoare

Stonor

