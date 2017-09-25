Rogue rider gives cyclists bad name

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
Monday, 25 September 2017
Sir, — Cyclists wonder why drivers dislike them. Here is an example.
There is a bicycle lane on the left and a bicycle refuge in front of my car but this man chooses to ride on the pavement and then ignore the red traffic signal. The picture was taken at the Thames Side lights in Henley at 9.14am on Saturday. — Yours faithfully,
Martin Hoare
Stonor
25 September 2017
