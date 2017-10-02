Seeing double in Fawley woodland

Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
Monday, 02 October 2017
Sir, — Not only one wallaby but two. Spotted two weekends ago on Icehouse Lane en route to Fawley. — Yours faithfully,
Ione and Caitlin Stacey
Sonning Common
02 October 2017
