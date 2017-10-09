Appalling parking of council vehicles could cause an accident

Sir, — I would like to complain about the terrible parking of council vehicles in Henley.

Every day one week last month there were council repair vehicles parked dangerously on the corner of Noble Road/Watermans Road/Lawson Road day and night.

This was not the first time I have witnessed it but it was the first time I have had my camera to hand.

This sort of parking is likely to cause an accident and I am surprised it hasn’t already.

I have contacted the council and no change has been made. Could this please be published in the paper so that others can see it and perhaps the council might do something about their dangerous parking once and for all? — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Huyton

Lawson Road, Henley