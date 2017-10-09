Appalling parking of council vehicles could cause an accident

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
Sir, — I would like to complain about the terrible parking of council vehicles in Henley.
Every day one week last month there were council repair vehicles parked dangerously on the corner of Noble Road/Watermans Road/Lawson Road day and night.
This was not the first time I have witnessed it but it was the first time I have had my camera to hand.
This sort of parking is likely to cause an accident and I am surprised it hasn’t already.
I have contacted the council and no change has been made. Could this please be published in the paper so that others can see it and perhaps the council might do something about their dangerous parking once and for all? — Yours faithfully,
Andrew Huyton
Lawson Road, Henley
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Garden centre joins in #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning
CUSTOMERS of Hare Hatch Sheeplands raised more ... [more]