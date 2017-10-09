Beep, beep! Return of Road Runner

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
Monday, 09 October 2017
Sir, — For those readers who enjoy American cartoons, you will find Road Runner alive and well, living on top of a tree in Kiln Road, Dunsden, just before Binfield Heath. — Yours faithfully,
Sheila Walker
Sonning Common
09 October 2017
