Peaceful autumn morning on water

Sir, — Having been dragged, although not quite kicking and screaming, into taking the dog for her morning walk at Benson Lock and not being able to cross the river for a few minutes, I was able to take a photograph of another early riser, this one being the skipper of a launch gently proceeding downstream towards Wallingford. I trust he was also able to enjoy the peace and quiet of a lovely autumn morning. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

