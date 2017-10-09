Peaceful autumn morning on water

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
Monday, 09 October 2017
Sir, — Having been dragged, although not quite kicking and screaming, into taking the dog for her morning walk at Benson Lock and not being able to cross the river for a few minutes, I was able to take a photograph of another early riser, this one being the skipper of a launch gently proceeding downstream towards Wallingford. I trust he was also able to enjoy the peace and quiet of a lovely autumn morning. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
09 October 2017
