Peaceful autumn morning at reserve

Monday, 16 October 2017
Sir, — This photograph was taken on a lovely calm and peaceful autumn morning at Millbrook Mead nature reserve.
This is a small reserve in Preston Crowmarsh, which I am sure many people are unaware of despite it being situated very close to the A4074 just a few yards before the turn off to Benson. I could not resist taking this image of the watering cans standing like sentries outside the gardener’s shed. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
16 October 2017
