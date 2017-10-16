Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Peaceful autumn morning at reserve

Sir, — This photograph was taken on a lovely calm and peaceful autumn morning at Millbrook Mead nature reserve.

This is a small reserve in Preston Crowmarsh, which I am sure many people are unaware of despite it being situated very close to the A4074 just a few yards before the turn off to Benson. I could not resist taking this image of the watering cans standing like sentries outside the gardener’s shed. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33