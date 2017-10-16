Peaceful autumn morning at reserve

Sir, — This photograph was taken on a lovely calm and peaceful autumn morning at Millbrook Mead nature reserve.

This is a small reserve in Preston Crowmarsh, which I am sure many people are unaware of despite it being situated very close to the A4074 just a few yards before the turn off to Benson. I could not resist taking this image of the watering cans standing like sentries outside the gardener’s shed. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme