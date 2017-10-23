Artist sells first ever painting!

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
Monday, 23 October 2017
Sir, — Stoke Row Chapel held its annual village Art and craft exhibition last week. The event was a success and many local creative people exhibited their talents.
Ray Tee, a local resident and chapel member, has been painting for 20 years and more recently with the chapel art group.
He was delighted to have sold his first ever painting!
I purchased the said painting, Seagull of St Ives, for a friend. I was so pleased to have made his day!
Who knows, one day it could be worth a fortune? — Yours faithfully,
Nicola Lee
23 October 2017
