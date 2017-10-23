Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Artist sells first ever painting!

Artist sells first ever painting!

Sir, — Stoke Row Chapel held its annual village Art and craft exhibition last week. The event was a success and many local creative people exhibited their talents.

Ray Tee, a local resident and chapel member, has been painting for 20 years and more recently with the chapel art group.

He was delighted to have sold his first ever painting!

I purchased the said painting, Seagull of St Ives, for a friend. I was so pleased to have made his day!

Who knows, one day it could be worth a fortune? — Yours faithfully,

Nicola Lee

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33