Monday, 23 October 2017

A deep orange 'sunset' at lunchtime

Sir, — At midday on Monday, people of Henley were witness to an eerie yellow hue over the sky cast from a deep orange sun — all thanks to Spain, Portugal, the Sahara and, of course, Hurricane Ophelia contributing to this atmospherical phenomenon.

I took this photograph from my garden at about 1pm when the sky looked more like it was sunset than lunchtime. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Hughes

Henley

Sir, — The midday sun over Henley on hurricane Monday! — Yours faithfully,

Simon Vail

Cromwell Road, Henley

