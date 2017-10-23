A deep orange 'sunset' at lunchtime

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
Monday, 23 October 2017
Sir, — At midday on Monday, people of Henley were witness to an eerie yellow hue over the sky cast from a deep orange sun — all thanks to Spain, Portugal, the Sahara and, of course, Hurricane Ophelia contributing to this atmospherical phenomenon.
I took this photograph from my garden at about 1pm when the sky looked more like it was sunset than lunchtime. — Yours faithfully,
Nick Hughes
Henley
Sir, — The midday sun over Henley on hurricane Monday! — Yours faithfully,
Simon Vail
Cromwell Road, Henley
23 October 2017
