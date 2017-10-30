Have you lost this beautiful brooch?

Sir, — I found a precious-looking brooch on the stairs at Henley town hall and wondered if you might be able to help find the owner.

It is gold with pearls and rubies and looks very precious and something someone would be sad to lose.

It would be great to get it back to the owner.

If the brooch is yours or belongs to someone you know, please contact the Henley Standard.

You will be required to provide evidence of being the rightful owner and explain when the brooch went missing. — Yours faithfully,

Julia Carey

Reading Road, Henley