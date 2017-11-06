Crescent moon lighting up contrail

Sir, — I thought you would like to see this early morning shot of the crescent moon, with an aeroplane below leaving a brief contrail.

The rising sun will have been visible to the crew for some time, and has also lit up the underside of the trail, but it will be another three hours before the sun completely clears the trees to the south to shine on us down here. — Yours faithfully,

David Wood

Maidensgrove