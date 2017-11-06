Time for a good clean

Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
CHILDREN enjoyed Halloween-themed craft workshops ... [more]
Monday, 06 November 2017
Sir, — While the flower beds and trees at Station Park, Henley, are beautifully kept, the street furniture and brick paving are in a dreadful state.
The latter is slippery with moss and a health and safety issue when wet. — Yours faithfully,
Steve Ludlow
Station Road, Henley
06 November 2017
