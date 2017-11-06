I loved discovering this spider's web

Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
Monday, 06 November 2017
Sir, — I took this photograph of a spider’s web, although I am sure there will be many people who recoil at even the thought of what makes them. I think the spider’s web is a wonder of nature, especially when one is fortunate enough to find and photograph it back-lit and covered in dew. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
06 November 2017
