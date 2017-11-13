Monday, 13 November 2017

Is trade waste problem really solved?

Is trade waste problem really solved?

Sir, — According to recent reports from Henley Residents’ Group councillors published in the Henley Standard, the problem with non-collection of commercial rubbish had been resolved.

My photograph was taken in Friday Street at 2.19pm on Sunday, October 29, a beautiful, warm and sunny day and the last day of half-term when the town was full of people, both locals and visitors. This does not look to me as if the situation has been resolved. May we know what is the problem? There were also large piles of rubbish outside Starbucks at noon the following day. Has the solution broken down?

We have a lovely town, let’s look after it. — Yours faithfully,

Leslie Plumb

Queen Street, Henley

