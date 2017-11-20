Late bloomers are a joy to behold

Sir, — Colour is always a bonus at this time of year with the dark evenings and winter approaching.

These flowers are growing in a field at Ipsden. A late sowing has meant a wonderful display — a real blessing with 14 different varieties.

It’s also a haven for insects as they enjoy the late pollen providers and a joy to behold as we go about our way. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Jackson

Ipsden