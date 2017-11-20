Monday, 20 November 2017

Last few rays of sunshine

Sir, — While walking Rosie, the grand-dog, on a perfect autumn morning, we passed this line of furled umbrellas at Henley Piazza in Mill Meadows.

The scene summed up that end of season feeling as we move from autumn into winter, while still enjoying blue skies and sunshine and a walk by the river. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley

