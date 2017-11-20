Last few rays of sunshine

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Monday, 20 November 2017
Sir, — While walking Rosie, the grand-dog, on a perfect autumn morning, we passed this line of furled umbrellas at Henley Piazza in Mill Meadows.
The scene summed up that end of season feeling as we move from autumn into winter, while still enjoying blue skies and sunshine and a walk by the river. — Yours faithfully,
Ron White
Milton Close, Henley
20 November 2017
More News:
Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Former mobile beauty salon named one of best in country
A BEAUTY salon in Goring has been named among the ... [more]
Finally, work starts on new £400,000 church annexe
WORK on a new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say