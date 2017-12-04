Happy to have saved bird from cat

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
Sir, — The other day I felt good as I think I rescued this tiny goldcrest from a fateful meeting with our cat Pippa.
I walked up the garden path and saw her sitting beside what I thought might be a vole but on getting closer, I saw it was a tiny bird.
Pippa let me pick it up. At first, I thought it might have fallen out of a nest so I took it inside to check for blood and found none. After about five minutes, the bird flapped its wings (I like to think that was a thank-you) and flew out of the kitchen.
A happy ending! — Yours faithfully,
Selina Avent
Crazies Hill
04 December 2017
