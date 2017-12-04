Hidden treasure

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
Sir, — On visiting Fawley vineyard’s Christmas gift shop on Satuday, I noticed this beautiful plant with frosted leaves. It almost looked unreal.
The shop is only open on certain days but well worth a visit. It’s one of Henley’s many hidden treasures. — Youts faithfully,
Victoria Trainer
Henley
04 December 2017
