Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Peaceful and evocative autumn scene

Peaceful and evocative autumn scene

Sir, — I hope that other readers were able, like myself, to enjoy the lovely sunny day we had on the Saturday before last.

Having been dragged along the towpath between Benson Lock and Wallingford Bridge by our dog Bisto, I was struck by a scene which came into view. So evocative and peaceful, with striking autumn colours, added to which was the setting of the boathouse and the cruiser (complete with awning) moored alongside.

I could not resist recording the image which delighted me and hopefully will other readers. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33