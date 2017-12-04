Peaceful and evocative autumn scene

Sir, — I hope that other readers were able, like myself, to enjoy the lovely sunny day we had on the Saturday before last.

Having been dragged along the towpath between Benson Lock and Wallingford Bridge by our dog Bisto, I was struck by a scene which came into view. So evocative and peaceful, with striking autumn colours, added to which was the setting of the boathouse and the cruiser (complete with awning) moored alongside.

I could not resist recording the image which delighted me and hopefully will other readers. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme