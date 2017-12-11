Do berries indicate a harsh winter?

Sir, — Does this year’s wonderful crop of pyracantha berries and abundance of crab apples mean the winter is likely to be longer and colder than usual?

We have noticed that the blackbirds are eating the berries earlier than usual and are even eating the crab apples.

What do other readers think? Do you have any further evidence that suggests we are in for a hard winter? — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath