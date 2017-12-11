Monday, 11 December 2017

Please re-open Rose & Crown

Sir, — The boards outside the Station House pub in Henley market place say it all. Yet again we have a Brakspear pub looking for new management and not the first time in the company’s short tenure of the pub.

Perhaps chief executive Tom Davies will reconsider the viability of the Station House. There is no garden, the restaurant has very little light and there is no accommodation.

On the flipside, the Rose & Crown in New Street has all of these attributes and is closed.

Perhaps Mr Davies could re-open it and convert the Station House into flats (as per his intention with the Rose & Crown)? Surely it makes more sense?

I have attached a photograph of the Rose & Crown to remind him of what the town is missing and wants back. — Yours faithfully,

James Lambert

Mill End, Hambleden

