Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Rubbish was cleared after festival

Sir, — The Henley Standard appears to be very concerned about rubbish bins in the town at present.

You recently included a picture of bagged waste for recycling waiting to be picked up.

May I please offer some pictures of bins taken on Friday morning last week?

The Christmas Festival was a major success but, regrettably, created a lot of rubbish.

Yes, sellers of street food do not always provide bins for discarded containers and, yes, the public are reluctant to take their own rubbish home. But what was the real story here? At 9am the next day a resident was heard to remark on how clean and tidy the town looked after such a busy event the evening before.

How did this overnight transformation happen? Very simply. After most of the public had gone home, town hall staff and the parks services department worked hard to clear everything up.

They were joined by Henley Residents’ Group councillors who, as ever, got on with the job in hand. — Yours faithfully,

David Feary

Walton Avenue, Henley

