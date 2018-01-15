Monday, 15 January 2018

Unusual effect from Christmas lights

Sir, — A couple of days before New Year’s Eve, I woke up at 7am and looked out of the window.

Seeing our Christmas lights sparkling in the front garden, I thought they might make an interesting photograph, so I went outside and took a few. I deliberately moved the camera around and saw the patterns traced by the individual lights and was quite pleased with the results.

Being very dark, the exposure was quite long and produced this image. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

