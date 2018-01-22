Spectacular sky for afternoon run

Sir, — Spectacular skies for a Monday afternoon run from Henley to the Flower Pot in Aston and back.

I enjoyed it, was never out of breath and my legs were okay. I did get a bit wet at the end!

I am running in this year’s London Marathon in aid of Sue Ryder and to help me reach my fund-raising target, a coffee and cake event will be held at the charity’s hospice in Nettlebed on Tuesday, February 13 at 11am to which all are invited.

There will be guided tours of the hopsice. Please let me know if you can make it on (01491) 641384 ext 274.

To sponsor me, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-hopkins12 — Yours faithfully,

Peter Hopkins

Henley