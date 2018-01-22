Monday, 22 January 2018

Horses gathered on a stormy day

Sir, — As we returned home after giving our dog Bisto her afternoon walk by way of “Wine Glass Corner” (so called because of the configuration of Beggar’s Bush Hill, Old London Road and Clacks Lane, Ewelme) we happened to see some horses in the adjoining fields and noticed they were set against the setting sun. We stopped and I was fortunate to be able to take a photograph of this rather proud, or even imperious, chestnut horse standing against a very stormy and dramatic sky. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

