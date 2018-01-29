Simply messing about on the river

Sir, — Here is a picture of a fisherman taken at Benson lock.

It shows how things have changed in the few weeks since I took the other image showing another angler in the approach to the lock with a cruiser moored alongside.

Being of advanced years, on that occasion I immediately thought of the song Messing About on the River. To me, the song sounded just right for Burl Ives to have recorded and I could almost hear him singing it.

Alas, I do believe he may never have recorded it. Well, such is life, but I liked the image it conjured up. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme