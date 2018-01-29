Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Simply messing about on the river

Simply messing about on the river

Sir, — Here is a picture of a fisherman taken at Benson lock.

It shows how things have changed in the few weeks since I took the other image showing another angler in the approach to the lock with a cruiser moored alongside.

Being of advanced years, on that occasion I immediately thought of the song Messing About on the River. To me, the song sounded just right for Burl Ives to have recorded and I could almost hear him singing it.

Alas, I do believe he may never have recorded it. Well, such is life, but I liked the image it conjured up. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33