Red sky in the morning, errr....

Monday, 05 February 2018
Sir, — The view out of my window on Saturday morning reminded me of an amusing alternative to a well-known saying:
“Red sky in the morning, shepherd’s warning. Red sky at night, shepherd’s hut still on fire.”
Oh, how we laughed in those days. — Yours faithfully,
David Wood
Maidensgrove
05 February 2018
