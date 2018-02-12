Monday, 12 February 2018

Turbulent waters at Marsh Lock

Sir, — My wife and I regularly park at the free car park in Mill Lane, Henley, and visit Marsh Lock before taking the towpath to Henley and back. A delightful walk.

Last week, we were amazed to see the turbulent weir stream with waves more than 3ft feet high due to the weir gates being fully open.

I took this photo and thought your readers might be interested. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Pooley

