Turbulent waters at Marsh Lock

Sir, — My wife and I regularly park at the free car park in Mill Lane, Henley, and visit Marsh Lock before taking the towpath to Henley and back. A delightful walk.
Last week, we were amazed to see the turbulent weir stream with waves more than 3ft feet high due to the weir gates being fully open.
I took this photo and thought your readers might be interested. — Yours faithfully,
Mike Pooley
12 February 2018
